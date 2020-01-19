Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cranswick traded as high as GBX 3,666 ($48.22) and last traded at GBX 3,644.59 ($47.94), with a volume of 60753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,396 ($44.67).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWK. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,170 ($41.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,288.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,986.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

