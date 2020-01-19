Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 959 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 424.6% in the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 141,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.