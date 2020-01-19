Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,890 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,966,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,861,000 after buying an additional 45,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

