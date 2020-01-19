Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.