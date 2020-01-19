Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 328.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 117,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,029 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DDD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

