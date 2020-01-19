Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $98.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

