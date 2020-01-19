Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APYX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,854 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.12 on Friday. Apyx Medical Corp has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

