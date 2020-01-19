Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,609 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

