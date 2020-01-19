Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

