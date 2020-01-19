Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

