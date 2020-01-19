Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $96.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

