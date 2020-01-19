Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 215 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after acquiring an additional 335,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.50 and a twelve month high of $118.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

