Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 265 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

