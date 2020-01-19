Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 480 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

HYD opened at $64.80 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2202 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Coote Gavin bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.