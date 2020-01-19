Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

