Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 340 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 321.50.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

