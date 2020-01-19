Credit Suisse Group Increases Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$3.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.39 and a 12-month high of C$5.19. The company has a market cap of $647.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

