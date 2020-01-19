Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.42 ($112.12).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €92.19 ($107.20) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.