Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $7.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

