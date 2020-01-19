Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343,005 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,166,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

CMI stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.