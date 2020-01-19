CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,198.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.76) and last traded at GBX 1,151 ($15.14), with a volume of 4503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,144 ($15.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 967.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $824.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

