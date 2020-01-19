Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DANOY opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Danone has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

