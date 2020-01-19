DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVDCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

DVDCY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

