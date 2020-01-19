Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €76.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.28 ($66.61).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €70.00 ($81.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.67 and a 200-day moving average of €47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12-month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

