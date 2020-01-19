Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €580.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Shares of KER stock opened at €610.20 ($709.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €573.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €506.79. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

