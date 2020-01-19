Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €8.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DEZ. Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.12 ($8.28).

ETR:DEZ opened at €5.11 ($5.94) on Friday. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.66.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

