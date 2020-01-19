Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Devro alerts:

Devro stock opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.25) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.25. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $286.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.