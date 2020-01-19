DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €17.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €17.50 ($20.35) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.25 ($17.73) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.47 ($19.15).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC stock opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.59. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.23 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of €16.20 ($18.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.