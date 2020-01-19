Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

