Donald Baladasan Sells 100,000 Shares of Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) Stock

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 100,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total value of £92,000 ($121,020.78).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Friday. Centralnic Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a market cap of $168.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 58.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52.

About Centralnic Group

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

