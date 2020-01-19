DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.47 ($40.08).

DWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

ETR:DWS opened at €32.34 ($37.60) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

