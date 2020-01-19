Eight Capital Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$10.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,960. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.