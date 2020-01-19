EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Brokerages predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $114.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

EMKR opened at $3.43 on Friday. EMCORE has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 115,405 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

