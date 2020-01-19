Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 170,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $77.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.