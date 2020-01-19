Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.35

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.35 and last traded at $78.23, with a volume of 580056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 170,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

