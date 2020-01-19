Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.44).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

