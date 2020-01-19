Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.73.

ERF stock opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.87. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$7.32 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

