Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.46 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

