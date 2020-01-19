Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,047.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 188.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 57.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $153.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.49 and a 1-year high of $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.