Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

