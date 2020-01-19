Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on February 21st

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 139.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

ETRN opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

