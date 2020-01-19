Essex Property Trust Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Shares of ESS opened at $308.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $257.49 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In related news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 17,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

