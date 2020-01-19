Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Euronav stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.04. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,551,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after buying an additional 1,441,159 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 3,562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

