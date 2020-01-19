Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EXTR opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

