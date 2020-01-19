F.N.B. (FNB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB opened at $12.76 on Friday. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

