Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.29.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $748,107.72. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 50.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 368,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 123,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.