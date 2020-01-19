Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Price

Media headlines about Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeorema Communications earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Aeorema Communications stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.69. Aeorema Communications has a one year low of GBX 23.78 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

