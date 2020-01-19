FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.41 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.80 on Friday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

