Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 249.55 ($3.28), with a volume of 268392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.75.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

