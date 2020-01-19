Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stake Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

